ANKARA, Sept 8 Turkey needs to implement further economic reforms to set it on a path of higher growth, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Thursday.

Simsek, who has previously said Turkey would not achieve its goal of 4.5 percent growth this year, also said the country was on the brink of a high growth period fuelled by improvements in research and innovation.

Economist say the government needs to move faster on promises to implement reforms aimed at boosting productivity in education, labour, governance and taxation.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Nick Tattersall)