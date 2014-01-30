* Erdogan touts "something out of ordinary" for economy
* Finance Minister rules out capital controls
* Lira remains weak in emerging markets rout
By Orhan Coskun
ANKARA, Jan 30 Turkey ruled out capital controls
on Thursday as it battles to defend the lira and tame inflation,
leaving investors guessing as to what an "out of the ordinary"
economic package touted by Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan might
involve.
Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said there was no question of
restrictions on capital movements after an emergency interest
rate hike late on Tuesday failed to lift the lira currency
substantially off record lows.
Erdogan, battling a corruption investigation shaking his
government months ahead of elections, was quoted late on
Wednesday as saying work on "a Plan B or a Plan C" for the
economy may be announced in the coming days or weeks.
He is committed to maintaining growth as Turks prepare to
vote and has railed against what he describes as an "interest
rate lobby" of speculators seeking to push up rates and stifle
Turkey's economic progress.
"We want it to be something out of the ordinary. Globally
there are practices," he said of the plans, without elaborating,
according to the pro-government Yeni Safak newspaper.
Yigit Bulut, a former TV commentator appointed by Erdogan as
his economic adviser last July and best known in Turkey for
suggesting the prime minister's enemies were seeking to kill him
by telekinesis, sought to reassure investors.
"If a prime minister who has produced the brightest economic
developments in the history of the republic says 'I'm conducting
work, there are examples globally' it is indisputable that this
is very positive work for markets," he said on Twitter.
The central bank raised all its key interest rates by around
500 basis points on Tuesday, ignoring opposition from Erdogan
and stunning investors with the scale of the move, initially
sending the lira up sharply and triggering a broader revival in
appetite for battered emerging markets.
But the rout resumed on Thursday, with the U.S. Federal
Reserve's decision to withdraw more of its monetary stimulus and
weak Chinese data restoring the risk-averse mood.
The lira was trading slightly weaker at 2.2560 by 1400 GMT
from 2.2471 late on Wednesday.
Turkey's central bank said it had tried to "front-load" its
monetary tightening with this week's rate hike but said it may
tighten liquidity further if needed, according to the minutes
from Tuesday's meeting, published on its website.
Turks appear to be betting against it.
Foreign portfolio outflows have remained relatively steady
in recent weeks, suggesting much of the strong dollar demand is
coming from Turkish firms and households, stocking up on hard
currency as a potentially turbulent election period approaches.
GRASSROOTS
A corruption scandal has blown into an all-out feud between
Erdogan and influential U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah
Gulen, a former ally whom the prime minister's supporters view
as orchestrating the investigation as a plot to unseat him.
The saga has damaged the reputation of both, with Erdogan's
approval ratings at their lowest in years, though his
Islamist-rooted AK Party would still win an election if one were
called this weekend, a survey showed on Thursday.
Erdogan has overseen strong economic growth since coming to
power in 2002, transforming Turkey's reputation after a series
of unstable coalition governments in the 1990s ran into repeated
balance of payments problems and economic crises.
A sharp downturn would tarnish the reputation for strong
financial management on which much of his popular support is
built and could further damage him at the polls.
Some analysts suggested his comments on Wednesday may have
been little more than an attempt to reassert himself in the eyes
of voters, showing himself as in control of an increasingly
fragile economy, after a rate hike he had vocally opposed.
"I think there's a political motivation behind his comments
... and they were a message to his grassroots," said Umit
Ozlale, an economics professor at Istanbul's Ozyegin University
who advised the central bank for almost 10 years.
Erdogan repeated his belief on Wednesday that higher
interest rates lead to higher inflation, a logic dismissed by
most economists.
"When inflation comes out higher than targeted at year-end
despite the interest rate hikes, he will turn and say 'look I
told you rate hikes create inflation'," Ozlale said.
"Otherwise there is no economic rationale for such a
statement in the current circumstances."