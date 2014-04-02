BRIEF-Sanad Cooperative Insurance and Reinsurance CEO resigns
KUWAIT, April 2 Turkey's inflation rate will start to trend downwards from the second half of the year, while the depreciation of the lira is making the country more competitive, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Wednesday.
Speaking at an event in Kuwait, Simsek said the real sector's foreign exchange exposure was manageable and not a source of concern, after sharp falls in the lira at the start of the year.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Writing by Nick Tattersall)
