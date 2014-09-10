* GDP grew 2.1 pct on year in Q2 (Reuters poll 2.65 pct)

* Finance minister sees threat to 4 pct 2014 target

* Lira at weakest since late March

* Slower growth will heighten pressure for rate cuts (Adds Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci)

By Ayla Jean Yackley and Behiye Selin Taner

ISTANBUL, Sept 10 Turkey's economy grew less than expected in the second quarter, increasing political pressure on the central bank to cut interest rates further and helping send the lira to its lowest in more than five months.

Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said drought, which has hit agricultural output, as well as economic weakness in European export markets and wars in Ukraine and Iraq heightened the risk of growth remaining below a 4 percent target in 2014.

The ruling AK Party has a strong record on the economy and can ill afford a slowdown in the run-up to a parliamentary election next June.

President Tayyip Erdogan, prime minister until last month, has been a frequent critic of central bank policy, urging sharper rate cuts to spur growth. Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said the latest growth figures justified that stance.

"With the figures released today, the reason for our complaints to the bank on the issue of interest rates is now clear," Zeybekci said in an emailed statement.

"The interest rate belt has been tightened too far and has negatively impacted domestic demand," he said.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 2.1 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, according to data from the statistics institute, missing the average forecast in a Reuters poll of 2.65 percent growth.

"Turkey's growth has lost some momentum in the second quarter of 2014 due to monetary tightening, the delayed impact of the macro prudential measures, slowing EU economies and geopolitical tensions," Simsek said in a statement.

The central bank hiked rates sharply in January to defend a tumbling lira and, although it has been trimming them since, has said policy will remain tight until inflation pressures ease.

It unexpectedly lowered its overnight lending rate at its last meeting on Aug. 27, a move seen as having little easing impact and intended more as a signal to the government that it is supporting the economy.

The bank had cut its main one-week repo rate by 175 basis points in the three months before that decision, fuelling criticism from some economists that it was caving in to political pressure despite persistently high inflation.

WEAKER LIRA

The lira - already under pressure from concern that the United States could hike interest rates sooner than expected - fell to 2.2132 against the dollar after Zeybekci's comments, its weakest since the end of March.

It later recovered somewhat, trading at 2.1984 by 1354 GMT, compared to 2.2032 late on Tuesday.

Analysts cautioned against looser monetary policy.

Odeabank market strategist Erkan Dernek said the data put the economy on track for growth of about 3.2 percent for the year, but warned against interest rate cuts.

"As the currency depreciates, we are heading to a period that we had observed last year, in which inflation will stay relatively high and growth will slow down with tight financial conditions," he said.

"The central bank should think of keeping interest rate corridors unchanged, otherwise the currency will depreciate further, weighing on macro-fundamentals."

Inflation peaked in May, but earlier this month Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan conceded it may still go above the central bank's forecast of 7.6 percent for the year.

Output grew 2.4 percent from the previous quarter on a calendar-adjusted basis, the data showed. The statistics institute revised its first quarter GDP growth figure to 4.7 percent year-on-year from an initial 4.3 percent.

"Turkey has seen the biggest credit-to-GDP growth in all (emerging markets) but clearly the feed-through to economic growth is extremely limited and investment growth is actually continuing to recede as a share of GDP," UBS strategist Manik Narain said.

"It's overall a disappointing print in headline terms and the breakdown is not healthy either. This may make the central bank hesitate to tighten policy."

Istanbul's main share index fell 1.09 percent to 79,176 points. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield rose to 9.3 percent from Tuesday's 9.19 percent. (Additional reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu, Humeyra Pamuk and Can Sezer in Istanbul and Sujata Rao in London; Writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Ruth Pitchford)