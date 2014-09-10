* GDP grew 2.1 pct on year in Q2 (Reuters poll 2.65 pct)
* Finance minister sees threat to 4 pct 2014 target
* Lira at weakest since late March
* Slower growth will heighten pressure for rate cuts
(Adds Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci)
By Ayla Jean Yackley and Behiye Selin Taner
ISTANBUL, Sept 10 Turkey's economy grew less
than expected in the second quarter, increasing political
pressure on the central bank to cut interest rates further and
helping send the lira to its lowest in more than five months.
Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said drought, which has hit
agricultural output, as well as economic weakness in European
export markets and wars in Ukraine and Iraq heightened the risk
of growth remaining below a 4 percent target in 2014.
The ruling AK Party has a strong record on the economy and
can ill afford a slowdown in the run-up to a parliamentary
election next June.
President Tayyip Erdogan, prime minister until last month,
has been a frequent critic of central bank policy, urging
sharper rate cuts to spur growth. Economy Minister Nihat
Zeybekci said the latest growth figures justified that stance.
"With the figures released today, the reason for our
complaints to the bank on the issue of interest rates is now
clear," Zeybekci said in an emailed statement.
"The interest rate belt has been tightened too far and has
negatively impacted domestic demand," he said.
Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 2.1 percent year-on-year
in the second quarter, according to data from the statistics
institute, missing the average forecast in a Reuters poll of
2.65 percent growth.
"Turkey's growth has lost some momentum in the second
quarter of 2014 due to monetary tightening, the delayed impact
of the macro prudential measures, slowing EU economies and
geopolitical tensions," Simsek said in a statement.
The central bank hiked rates sharply in January to defend a
tumbling lira and, although it has been trimming them since, has
said policy will remain tight until inflation pressures ease.
It unexpectedly lowered its overnight lending rate at its
last meeting on Aug. 27, a move seen as having little easing
impact and intended more as a signal to the government that it
is supporting the economy.
The bank had cut its main one-week repo rate by 175 basis
points in the three months before that decision, fuelling
criticism from some economists that it was caving in to
political pressure despite persistently high inflation.
WEAKER LIRA
The lira - already under pressure from concern
that the United States could hike interest rates sooner than
expected - fell to 2.2132 against the dollar after Zeybekci's
comments, its weakest since the end of March.
It later recovered somewhat, trading at 2.1984 by 1354 GMT,
compared to 2.2032 late on Tuesday.
Analysts cautioned against looser monetary policy.
Odeabank market strategist Erkan Dernek said the data put
the economy on track for growth of about 3.2 percent for the
year, but warned against interest rate cuts.
"As the currency depreciates, we are heading to a period
that we had observed last year, in which inflation will stay
relatively high and growth will slow down with tight financial
conditions," he said.
"The central bank should think of keeping interest rate
corridors unchanged, otherwise the currency will depreciate
further, weighing on macro-fundamentals."
Inflation peaked in May, but earlier this month Deputy Prime
Minister Ali Babacan conceded it may still go above the central
bank's forecast of 7.6 percent for the year.
Output grew 2.4 percent from the previous quarter on a
calendar-adjusted basis, the data showed. The statistics
institute revised its first quarter GDP growth figure to 4.7
percent year-on-year from an initial 4.3 percent.
"Turkey has seen the biggest credit-to-GDP growth in all
(emerging markets) but clearly the feed-through to economic
growth is extremely limited and investment growth is actually
continuing to recede as a share of GDP," UBS strategist Manik
Narain said.
"It's overall a disappointing print in headline terms and
the breakdown is not healthy either. This may make the central
bank hesitate to tighten policy."
Istanbul's main share index fell 1.09 percent to
79,176 points. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield
rose to 9.3 percent from Tuesday's 9.19 percent.
(Additional reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu, Humeyra Pamuk and
Can Sezer in Istanbul and Sujata Rao in London; Writing by Dasha
Afanasieva; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Ruth Pitchford)