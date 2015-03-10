* Turkish political concerns and dollar strength weigh
* Turkish stocks underperform emerging markets
* Central bank governor to brief president on Wednesday
By Gulsen Solaker and Nevzat Devranoglu
ANKARA/ISTANBUL, March 10 Efforts by Turkey's
central bank to defend the lira did little to lift it off record
lows on Tuesday, outweighed by a globally strong dollar and
concern about President Tayyip Erdogan's intervention in
monetary policy.
In a complex series of steps, the bank said it would adjust
its reserve requirements - used to control the amount of dollars
in the market - to temporarily boost forex liquidity by some
$1.5 billion over the coming weeks.
The lira weakened to 2.6400 to the dollar on
Tuesday, just shy of a record low hit last Friday, partly as
expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike pushed the dollar to
multi-year highs.
The lira has fallen around 12 percent against the dollar
this year, according to Reuters data.
Its falls have been exacerbated by Erdogan's demands for
sharp interest rate cuts to boost growth ahead of a June
election. That has tied the central bank's hands, leaving it
unable to contemplate a rate hike and trying instead to defend
the currency with policy adjustments on the margins.
"In this environment, countries don't need to give investors
any excuse to sell," said Timothy Ash, head of emerging markets
research at Standard Bank in London.
"In Turkey's case, we have an administration that thinks it
is cleverer than everyone else, and the market ... Turkey needs
to get back to plain vanilla policy (and) the government needs
to back off from the central bank," he wrote in a note.
There is little immediate sign of that happening.
Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci was to brief Erdogan on
Wednesday on the latest developments, and met with Prime
Minister Ahmet Davutoglu and nine cabinet ministers on Tuesday.
A statement from Davutoglu's office released after the
meeting said the government would soon announce a package of
measures to boost industrial production, employment and
companies' capital structure as it seeks to accelerate growth.
The statement stressed the central bank's independence and
said the bank was taking the necessary measures when needed to
achieve its monetary policy goals, having in the past proved its
ability to handle volatility in financial markets.
Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci, one of the cabinet's most
vocal critics of the central bank, said earlier on Tuesday it
should have cut interest rates before its last meeting in late
February.
The cost of insuring exposure to Turkish debt rose to
11-month highs, with Turkey's 5-year credit default swaps (CDS)
rising by 227 basis points, bankers said.
Turkish equities were among the worst emerging markets
performers, with the main index ending the day down
3.31 percent at 77,977.48 points, compared with a 1.49 percent
fall across emerging markets.
The benchmark 10-year government bond yield
rose to 8.39 percent from 8.28 percent on Monday.
