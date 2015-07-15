* New election would mean uncertainty throughout 2015
* Simsek warns of delays in private sector investment
* High tax take contributes to healthy govt finances
* Unemployment in single digits for first time in a year
By Ercan Gurses
ANKARA, July 15 Turkish economic growth would
take a hit if talks to form a coalition government fail and a
new election is called, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on
Wednesday, warning that the uncertainty risked delaying private
investment.
The ruling AK Party lost its majority for the first time in
a parliamentary election on June 7, forcing it to seek a junior
coalition partner or face a re-run, and plunging Turkey into
political instability not seen since the 1990s.
Markets have been unnerved by the developments, with the
lira some 11 percent weaker against the dollar so
far this year, one of the biggest losers among emerging market
currencies. It was 0.4 percent weaker by 1156 GMT, easing after
a rally on Tuesday on optimism over Iran's nuclear deal.
Coalition talks between the AKP and opposition parties
entered a third day on Wednesday. They have until late August to
agree on a working government or President Tayyip Erdogan could
call a new election, an option he is seen favouring as a chance
for the AKP to win back a majority.
"Everyone wants Turkey to have a strong coalition
government," Simsek told a news conference in Ankara while
announcing June budget developments.
"Having an election again is of course a negative scenario,
because another election means in a sense facing uncertainty
through virtually the whole of 2015," he said.
In the weeks after the election, foreign investors' bond
portfolios fell $1.7 billion based on central bank figures, as
investors fretted that an unstable government would be unable to
deliver the structural reforms needed to revive growth.
Business leaders and economists forecast growth this year at
3.0 percent, the central bank's latest monthly survey of their
expectations showed, down from 3.1 percent a month ago.
The World Bank cut its growth forecasts for Turkey this
month as the uncertainty exacerbated structural weaknesses and
vulnerability to global liquidity tightening. Though it kept its
3 percent forecast for 2015, it warned of downside risks, and
cut its 2016 and 2017 growth forecasts to 3.5 percent.
HEALTHY FINANCES, UNEMPLOYMENT FALLS
High credit growth but sluggish gains in private investment
are one of the key challenges for the slowing Turkish economy,
and Simsek warned that if the political impasse drags on private
investment could slow down.
Growth in the first quarter came in at 2.3 percent, and
economy officials have said they expect growth of 2.0-2.5
percent this year, below a government target of 4 percent.
But Turkey's fiscal position remains a bright spot, with the
budget showing a surplus of 3.2 billion lira ($1.2 billion) in
June, a position Simsek said had been helped by a 15.8 percent
rise in tax revenues in the first half.
The unemployment rate was also in single digits for the
first time since July last year, data for the three months from
March to May showed.
Seasonally adjusted, the number of people employed rose by
101,000 during the period, apparently boosted by an employment
and investment package announced in April by Prime Minister
Ahmet Davutoglu, who vowed it would create 120,000 new jobs.
But youth unemployment rose to 17.0 percent from 15.5
percent a year earlier, while the total number of unemployed
rose to 2.821 million from 2.579 million the previous year.
Inflation was likely to continue its fall in 2015 if oil
prices remain low and a normalisation in food prices continues,
Simsek said. The central bank survey echoed his optimism, with
business leaders now expecting year-end inflation of 7.71
percent, down slightly from a 7.77 percent forecast a month ago.
Simsek also welcomed Iran's nuclear deal with world powers,
saying it could reduce geopolitical tensions and help keep oil
prices at a level beneficial to Turkey.
