(Recasts with Kurtulmus, adds data and context)
By Ercan Gurses and Ece Toksabay
ANKARA Jan 26 Turkey on Thursday heaped more
pressure on banks to boost lending, with one deputy prime
minister saying they should "make sacrifices" to help the
economy, comments unlikely to sit well with investors spooked by
slowing growth and a sliding lira.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has made no bones about his
opposition to costly credit, declaring himself an "enemy" of
interest rates and telling banks to lend more or face a
reckoning. Such comments have heightened concerns that Erdogan,
not the central bank, dictates monetary policy, sending the lira
to a series of record lows.
Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus on Thursday took the
rhetoric a step further, saying banks should be willing to
sacrifice some of their profits when dealing with problem loans.
"We want the banks, especially public banks, to make
sacrifices from their profits by giving up practices such as
calling in loans - to help the private sector," he said in an
interview with broadcaster TGRT, referring to the practice where
banks ask troubled borrowers to repay a loan in full, usually
after some payments have been missed.
The government said in December it would guarantee 250
billion lira ($65 billion) in loans to help struggling firms.
Non-performing loans equalled 3.4 percent of the Turkish banking
industry's total loans as of November, according to data from
the BDDK, the banking regulator.
On Wednesday, another deputy prime minister, Nurettin
Canikli, said banks should continue to support even the worst
performing firms, saying the government would guarantee the
debt.
"We said to banks that they should definitely give support
to any company which has the slightest sign of life to get it
back on its feet. The initiative here is with us not the bank.
There is no risk to banks."
SLOWING ECONOMY
Turkey's banks are smarting from the slowing economy and
could feel more of a squeeze if Fitch Ratings downgrades
Turkey's sovereign debt to "junk" when it announces the result
of a ratings review on Friday.
In a note last week, UBS warned that the tumbling lira
presents a risk to banks' asset quality, given the large foreign
exchange exposure of Turkish corporations.
So far, there have been requests for 40 billion lira worth
of funding through the government's loan guarantee programme,
Canikli said.
Investors are not as optimistic as officials. A Reuters poll
this month suggested that economic growth will fall well short
of government targets in the three years to 2018, underscoring
widening concern about what was once one of the world's most
promising emerging markets.
Yet as Erdogan's push for cheap credit continues, so does
the lira's fall. It is down some 8 percent this year, making it
one of the worst performing emerging market currencies so far in
2017 - after double-digit declines last year and the year
before.
($1 = 3.8295 liras)
(Writing by Daren Butler and David Dolan; Editing by Toby
Chopra)