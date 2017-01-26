(Recasts with Kurtulmus, adds data and context)

By Ercan Gurses and Ece Toksabay

ANKARA Jan 26 Turkey on Thursday heaped more pressure on banks to boost lending, with one deputy prime minister saying they should "make sacrifices" to help the economy, comments unlikely to sit well with investors spooked by slowing growth and a sliding lira.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has made no bones about his opposition to costly credit, declaring himself an "enemy" of interest rates and telling banks to lend more or face a reckoning. Such comments have heightened concerns that Erdogan, not the central bank, dictates monetary policy, sending the lira to a series of record lows.

Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus on Thursday took the rhetoric a step further, saying banks should be willing to sacrifice some of their profits when dealing with problem loans.

"We want the banks, especially public banks, to make sacrifices from their profits by giving up practices such as calling in loans - to help the private sector," he said in an interview with broadcaster TGRT, referring to the practice where banks ask troubled borrowers to repay a loan in full, usually after some payments have been missed.

The government said in December it would guarantee 250 billion lira ($65 billion) in loans to help struggling firms. Non-performing loans equalled 3.4 percent of the Turkish banking industry's total loans as of November, according to data from the BDDK, the banking regulator.

On Wednesday, another deputy prime minister, Nurettin Canikli, said banks should continue to support even the worst performing firms, saying the government would guarantee the debt.

"We said to banks that they should definitely give support to any company which has the slightest sign of life to get it back on its feet. The initiative here is with us not the bank. There is no risk to banks."

SLOWING ECONOMY

Turkey's banks are smarting from the slowing economy and could feel more of a squeeze if Fitch Ratings downgrades Turkey's sovereign debt to "junk" when it announces the result of a ratings review on Friday.

In a note last week, UBS warned that the tumbling lira presents a risk to banks' asset quality, given the large foreign exchange exposure of Turkish corporations.

So far, there have been requests for 40 billion lira worth of funding through the government's loan guarantee programme, Canikli said.

Investors are not as optimistic as officials. A Reuters poll this month suggested that economic growth will fall well short of government targets in the three years to 2018, underscoring widening concern about what was once one of the world's most promising emerging markets.

Yet as Erdogan's push for cheap credit continues, so does the lira's fall. It is down some 8 percent this year, making it one of the worst performing emerging market currencies so far in 2017 - after double-digit declines last year and the year before. ($1 = 3.8295 liras) (Writing by Daren Butler and David Dolan; Editing by Toby Chopra)