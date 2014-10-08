(Updates with details, quotes, background)
ANKARA Oct 8 Turkey has slashed its growth
estimates and raised its inflation forecast for 2014 and 2015,
Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said on Wednesday, citing
unfavourable conditions in the global economy.
Turkish government officials have warned that tensions in
Iraq and Syria, as well as Ukraine, combined with slower growth
in Europe could hit the economy, putting pressure on the central
bank to cut rates and support growth.
Fighting inflation will continue to be the fundamental
priority of Turkey's economic plan in 2015 to 2017, Babacan
said, along with boosting growth and reducing the current
account deficit.
Babacan told a press conference that year-end inflation was
likely to reach 9.4 percent, well above the central bank's
forecast of 5.3 percent, before falling to 6.3 percent in 2015,
up from estimates in a previous three-year economic programme.
Turkey is struggling to control inflation even as its
economy slows and conflict intensifies in neighbouring
countries.
Turkey's president said on Tuesday the Syrian Kurdish town
of Kobani was "about to fall" as Islamic State fighters pressed
home a three-week assault. The prospect that the town could be
captured by Islamic State has increased pressure on Turkey to
join an international coalition to fight the jihadists.
Babacan said economic weakness recovery in Europe, Turkey's
biggest trading partner, has weighed on the outlook.
"The European Central Bank is taking steps to support
economic recovery ... These developments in our largest trading
partner have an impact on Turkey's economy," he said.
Estimates of economic growth for the next two years have
also been slashed. Turkey's economy was set to grow by 3.3
percent this year, Babacan said, and 4 percent next year.
Babacan said narrowing Turkey's current account deficit was
the second priority in the economic programme, and added that
the government aimed to reduce the deficit to 5.2 percent of
gross domestic product by 2017, from 5.2 percent expected this
year.
Turkey is especially sensitive to changes in global
liquidity because of its large current-account deficit which was
easier to finance during the years of cheap U.S. funding.
The tide has turned against emerging markets as the U.S.
Federal Reserve is set to gradually raise interest rates.
(Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin, Writing by Humeyra Pamuk, Editing
by Ayla Jean Yackley/Ruth Pitchford)