* Turkey's Simsek backs central bank chief's drive to
simplify
* Simsek to announce roadmap of reforms
* Fiscal discipline, central bank independence are concerns
By Asli Kandemir
ISTANBUL, Dec 7 Turkey needs a "more orthodox"
and predictable monetary policy, the country's newly appointed
economy czar said on Monday, throwing his weight behind a
central bank drive to simplify its intricate system of multiple
rates.
In some of his first public comments since being appointed
deputy prime minister in charge of the economy late last month,
Mehmet Simsek sought to reassure investors he was committed to
fiscal discipline and central bank independence.
He also said a worst case of "zero relations" with Russia
would cost Turkey about $9 billion, underscoring the economic
fallout of tensions with Moscow after Turkey shot down a Russian
jet last month.
Speaking to broadcaster NTV, Simsek said that predictability
in monetary and fiscal policy should increase, adding that he
planned to announce a roadmap for reforms this week.
"We should present a more orthodox monetary policy," he
said.
Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci has said he will look to
simplify Turkey's system of multiple interest rates once the
U.S. Federal Reserve begins raising rates.
That could come as early as this month; the Fed is widely
expected to raise rates for the first time in almost a decade at
its Dec. 16 meeting. Basci has also hinted that Turkey may raise
rates once the Fed moves.
Investors have longed complained about the complexity of the
corridor system, which comprises three different rates,
including the benchmark repo rate.
More welcome still would be a rate increase, to allay
persistent investor concern about central bank independence. The
bank has kept the repo rate at 7.5 percent since
February, even though economists think it needs to rise to put a
floor under the tumbling lira.
But President Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly railed against
high rates, breeding concern about political meddling in policy
and sending the lira to a series of record lows.
Simsek has been at pains so far to reassure investors he is
committed to fiscal discipline and central bank independence.
Days after his appointment, he used Twitter to quell worries the
government would try to influence the central bank.
While he did not give details on Monday about the expected
roadmap of reforms, he said he did not foresee changes in the
"main parameters" of the budget, although new developments and
election promises would be taken into consideration.
Overall, economic growth is forecast to reach 3.0 to 3.5
percent this year and will probably be 4 percent or a little
higher in 2016, he said.
(Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Can Sezer; Writing by David
Dolan Editing by Jeremy Gaunt, Larry King)