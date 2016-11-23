* Turkish lira down 14 pct this year
* Erdogan has said he is 'enemy' of interest rates
* Twelve of 19 economists expect first rise since 2014
* Policy decision due at 2 pm (1100 GMT)
By David Dolan and Nevzat Devranoglu
ISTANBUL/ANKARA, Nov 23 Turkey's central bank
could raise interest rates for the first time in nearly three
years on Thursday to prop up a stumbling lira currency, a move
that would defy President Tayyip Erdogan's relentless drive for
cheaper credit.
Twelve of 19 economists polled by Reuters expect the bank to
lift its benchmark one-week repo rate by 25 basis points, to
7.75 percent, when it meets on Thursday. That would mark the
first tightening since January 2014, when the bank met in an
emergency session to put a floor under the lira.
Such a move would put the central bank at odds with Erdogan,
who believes that high interest rates are curbing economic
growth. On the eve of the meeting, the president said he had a
right to criticise the central bank despite its independence.
"Since I took on the job of leading Turkey 14 years ago, I
have only fallen short of making headway in a few areas that I
desired. One of those is the cutting of interest rates," he said
in a speech at the stock exchange.
"I have nothing against the independence of the central
bank, but I cannot allow my people's will and rights to be taken
away with high interest rates," he said. Erdogan was also due to
chair a meeting of senior government officials to discuss the
economy on Wednesday, sources in the presidency said.
He has become particularly outspoken on the issue of
interest rates following an attempted military coup on July 15.
Since the failed putsch, more than 125,000 people in the
military, judiciary and elsewhere have been sacked or suspended
while about 36,000 have been jailed pending trial. The scope of
the crackdown has worried Turkey's Western allies and shaken
confidence in the economy, adding to the pressure on the lira.
A rate increase now could give the lira - which
is down 14 percent this year - a boost, as investors have so far
consistently bet the central bank was unlikely to go against
Erdogan's calls for cheaper credit.
"A hike - either 25 bps or 50 bps - would imply that the
central bank had the option to hike rates despite the
government's reluctance to do so," Finansinvest economist Burak
Kanli said in emailed comments, adding that this would therefore
be positive for the lira.
While the effect of a 25-basis point increase would be
short-lived, Kanli said that 50 basis points would "send a clear
message" to the market and could stop investors from taking
positions against the currency.
The central bank is due to announce its decision at 2 pm
(1100 GMT).
The lira has been hit by a resurgent dollar following Donald
Trump's election as U.S. president and due to widening security
concerns at home. On Wednesday it touched a record low of 3.4170
against the dollar following Erdogan's comments.
FLAGGING ECONOMY
Erdogan wants to make it cheaper for Turks to borrow so they
spend more and spur a flagging economy expected to grow just 2.8
percent this year, well short of the 4.5 percent previously
expected and last year's 4 percent.
Last month he declared himself an "enemy" of interest rates,
calling them a "means of exploitation".
So far, the central bank has duly followed Erdogan's call
for cheaper credit, cutting the top end of its interest rate
"corridor" - the highest of the multiple rates it uses to set
policy - at seven of its last eight meetings.
But some see signs of a possible shift: last month, the bank
singled out the lira as the reason for a pause in easing.
Furthermore, at a meeting of top economy officials on
Friday, the central bank agreed it would "take the necessary
steps" to ensure price stability, sources in the prime
minister's office said. Some analysts saw that as increasing the
probability of a rate increase.
ECONOMY CONCERNS
However, others said that concerns about the economy were
likely to outweigh worries about the slide in the lira.
"The economy is on a very, very weak footing," said Manik
Narain, emerging markets strategist at UBS in London, adding
that he thinks the bank is more likely to stay put on Thursday.
"Broadly speaking, what we've learned over the last two
years is that the authorities seem to be more concerned about
rate hikes than currency weakness," he said.
Deputy Prime Minister Nurettin Canikli appeared to express
the same view on Wednesday evening, when he brushed off concern
about the lira's weakness, saying the pressure was largely from
global factors.
He also said a lira crisis was "out of the question".
Whether or not the central bank decides to raise interest
rates on Thursday, one thing is clear: investors are less than
sanguine about Turkey's outlook.
In a report this week, J.P. Morgan downgraded its outlook
for Turkish equities to "underweight" from "neutral"
"For Turkey, we see that equity valuations are cheap in a
historical context. But that is the only positive we can scrape
up," the bank said. "The political situation continues to raise
questions in investors' minds."
(Additional reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu;
editing by David Stamp)