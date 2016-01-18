LONDON Jan 18 Turkey is being impacted by the
current financial market volatility and slowdown in emerging
market economies, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on
Monday, adding that it would continue to fight high inflation.
Davutoglu also said during a speech at Bloomberg in London
that the government had a "strong base" to implement reforms
following its victory in re-run elections late last year and
that he expected growth to hold up relatively well.
"No economy is isolated from global economic trends,"
Davutoglu said, pointing to three negative trends.
"One of them is the great volatility in the financial system
of the world economy which is affecting all economies including
Turkey, the second one is the slowdown in emerging economies,"
he said, adding the third was geopolitical risks such as
collapsing neighbouring states like Syria.
On the topic of high inflation, which is being driven up by
a sharp drop in the value of the lira over the last year, he
added the country would continue to use "anti-inflation
policies".
