GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro slips on Greece bailout, Italian vote concerns; stocks drift
* Euro weakens on report Greece may forego next bailout payment
ANKARA Jan 25 Turkey's decision to change the weighting of seasonal products in its inflation basket will cut fluctuations in the consumer price index by 10 percent, the acting head of the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Wednesday.
Mehmet Aktas made the comment at a news conference in Ankara. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* Italian bonds drop after Renzi election remarks raise concerns