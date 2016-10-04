ANKARA Oct 4 Turkish inflation is seen at 7.5 percent at the end of this year and at 6.5 percent in 2017, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday, raising the forecast for next year from a previous 6.0 percent target.

At a news conference to announce Turkey's medium-term economic programme, Yildirim said the government was determined to reduce inflation to a low and sustainable level, forecasting a level of 5 percent in 2018 and 2019. (Reporting by Gulsen Solaker, Humeyra Pamuk and Asli Kandemir; Writing by Daren Butler)