ISTANBUL, July 2 For the last four years, Turkey's central bank has announced an ambitious target of 5 percent annual inflation. Unfortunately, no one believes it anymore.

The central bank is due to release June inflation data at 0700 GMT on Friday and economists are wagering that for the fifth straight year, inflation will come in well above the bank's target.

That's bad news for a bank whose independence is an increasing concern for foreign investors. They worry that the bank is in thrall to President Tayyip Erdogan and his crusade against high interest rates.

A Reuters poll of 17 economists last week forecast an average annual increase of 7.7 percent for 2015. Tellingly, not one of the economists surveyed expects inflation to come in anywhere near the bank's 5 percent target - the lowest estimate is for a 6.8 percent rise.

"The credibility of the central bank's inflation target has been damaged over the last couple years," said Haluk Burumcekci, chief economist at Burgan Securities.

"'Inflation will fall to 5 percent,' is the bank's classic phrase, but each year inflation is always 2-3 percent above that. I don't expect this trend to change and the inflation target is no longer convincing."

The bank said ahead of Friday's new data that it expected a short-term improvement, thanks to lower food prices.

However, economists have said that may be too dovish.

"The (central bank) appears to be overly sanguine on the inflation outlook," William Jackson of Capital Economics said in a recent note to clients.

"We think Turkey's strong core inflation is driven by deep-seated structural problems. As a result, we expect inflation to rise, not fall, over the next year or so."

CREDIBILITY CONCERNS

Central bank independence is one of the most vexing questions for investors in Turkey.

Despite the tumbling lira - the currency is one of the worst-performing emerging market currencies this year - the bank has been unable to hike rates, as Erdogan has fulminated against high interest rates and equated them with treason.

To be sure, the bank has done a Herculean job of taming inflation since 1994, when it topped 125 percent.

Under a series of reforms that started with the previous government and were extended by the Islamist-rooted AK Party when it was elected in 2002, inflation was brought down to single digits.

Over the last ten years, it has fluctuated between 7 and 10 percent.

But another round of structural reforms is necessary to bring it lower, economists say, such as streamlining a food supply chain that is rife with middlemen and keeps prices artificially high.

It remains unclear whether the governing AK Party has the appetite for tough reforms, especially following a June 7 election setback that will force it into a coalition government.

"Without the necessary reforms, it will not be possible to attain the 5 percent target with any permanence. Their real aim is to keep inflation in the single digits," said Mehmet Besimoglu, chief economist at Oyak Securities.

"For Turkey, the inflation target, much like the plan to join the European Union, has just become a symbolic goal."