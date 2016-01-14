* Fears new constitution debate may eclipse economic reforms
* Central bank independence a persistent worry
* Weaker lira, high inflation amplify calls for rate hike
* Turkish assets hit by political, economic risks amid EM
turmoil
By Asli Kandemir
ISTANBUL, Jan 14 Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet
Davutoglu may have a hard time drumming up investment in London
next week as investors instead quiz him over the independence of
the central bank and concerns President Tayyip Erdogan's
political agenda may delay much-needed economic reforms.
Davutoglu and his deputy and economics chief Mehmet Simsek
will be in London from Jan. 17 to 19 on a charm offensive aimed
at convincing investors that Ankara will push through reforms
including privatisations and labour market liberalisation.
It will be their first meeting with investors abroad since
the AK Party won back its parliamentary majority in November.
Davutoglu said after the victory that economic reforms would
top the agenda, and has detailed a list of priorities including
labour reform, cutting red tape for investors and changing
taxation laws.
Erdogan, however, has made clear that his priority is a new
constitution, including changing Turkey to a presidential from a
parliamentary system of government, which could lead to a
referendum or even another election, knocking the reform agenda
off course.
"Foreign investors are avoiding Turkish assets because they
think Erdogan's agenda is running the country and he will do
anything to win an executive presidency, including going to
another early election," a senior treasurer from an
Istanbul-based foreign bank told Reuters.
Investors argue that if it is to achieve sustainable
long-term growth, Turkey badly needs structural reforms to
increase productivity and support for industries to lift output
of value-added export goods.
Some fear that as well as delaying progress on reforms, a
further centralisation of power by Erdogan will make economic
policy more unpredictable.
Erdogan has been a staunch advocate of lower interest rates
despite high inflation - even arguing at one point that high
rates in fact cause inflation - and last year he equated calls
for higher borrowing costs with treason.
"There's growing concern about the Erdogan economics camp's
influence on both the government's and the central bank's
policies. The renewed increase in inflation is unnerving
investors, particularly with the recent rise in the minimum
wage," said Nicholas Spiro of Spiro Sovereign Strategy.
CENTRAL BANK WORRIES PERSIST
The government argues that the current constitution, born of
a 1980 coup and still bearing the stamp of its military authors,
is making the country more susceptible to political risk and
that discussion on a new text will not hinder economic reform.
"Work on a new constitution and economic reforms are not
mutually exclusive, they are conducted by different groups and
will continue together," said AKP lawmaker Ibrahim Turhan,
former Stock Exchange chairman and deputy central bank governor.
"Investors should also see that the current system has a
bigger potential to trigger political risks," Turhan, who will
also be on the team travelling to London for investor meetings
organised by investment bank Merrill Lynch, told Reuters.
Alongside the wider woes of emerging markets as the U.S.
starts to raise interest rates and uncertainty over the Chinese
economy heightens, Turkey has faced its own specific challenges.
Conflict with Kurdish militants in its southeast has reached
levels not seen since the 1990s, while it risks being drawn ever
deeper into the chaos in neighbouring Syria and Iraq. A row with
Moscow over its downing of a Russian fighter jet last November,
meanwhile, has led to trade sanctions.
Turkey's 10-year benchmark bond yield rose to a 5-1/2 year
high of 11.38 percent this week, while 5-year credit default
swaps hit 307 basis points, the highest since October. Stocks
have dipped to a 6-1/2-year low in dollar terms while the lira's
annual decline against the dollar hit 25 percent.
Investors say Turkey is long overdue for an interest rate
hike to rein in inflation, which rose to 8.81 percent last year,
remaining above the government's 5 percent target for a fifth
consecutive year.
But in a surprise move, the central bank left rates on hold
in December for the tenth month running, fuelling questions
about its independence.
Turhan brushed off such concerns.
"The central bank takes its decisions independently. Its
decisions do not require the prime minister's or the president's
stamp of approval," he said. High inflation was mainly caused by
structural problems that could not only be addressed by monetary
policy, he said.
Simsek has said inflation will be this year's main challenge
but a sharp rise in the minimum wage, hikes in electricity
prices and alcohol and tobacco taxes, and Erdogan's preference
for lower interest rates to boost growth will make that job
harder.
"Turkish assets are not safe until the central bank adopts a
more responsible and tighter monetary policy framework. Rapidly
declining forex reserves and mounting regional troubles bode ill
for risk premiums," said Atilla Yesilada, an economist at Global
Source Partners.
(Editing by Dasha Afanasieva and Hugh Lawson)