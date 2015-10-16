ANKARA Oct 16 Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek
said on Friday Turkey would welcome a possible 3 billion euros
($3.4 bln) in aid from the European Union to help stem the flow
of migrants but said he could not confirm whether the funds
would actually be disbursed.
EU leaders at a summit in Brussels said overnight they had
agreed an "action plan" with President Tayyip Erdogan, offering
the aid and prospect of easier travel visa for Turks in return
for help in handling the flow of refugees from Syria.
Simsek also said Turkey's security and defence spending
would rise to 55 billion lira next year from 47.4 billion in
2015. Turkey is battling both the spillover from Syria's civil
war and a Kurdish insurgency in its own southeast.
(Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Nick
Tattersall; Editing by Jonny Hogg)