ANKARA Feb 7 Turkey could take tax steps to help the auto sector, Finance Minister Naci Agbal said on Tuesday, adding he expected to see a revival in the economy from the fourth quarter of 2016.

Speaking to broadcaster CNN Turk, Agbal cited the government's recent tax cuts on white goods, furniture and in the construction industry. The government is now talking to the auto industry and could take similar steps to help it or other sectors, he said. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Orhan Coskun; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)