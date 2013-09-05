(Adds comment on central bank)
ISTANBUL, Sept 5 Turkish Economy Minister Zafer
Caglayan on Thursday criticised central bank dollar sales to
defend the lira, saying they had failed to have a significant
effect, and said he believed the bank should not hike its policy
rate.
"You know that I'm allergic to rate (hikes). Let me express
my opinion that there are no changes needed in the policy rate,
but I am not giving orders like some people would like to
understand," Caglayan told CNBC-e television.
The Turkish lira hit a new record low on Thursday amid
concerns about the central bank's ability to support the
currency and on worries that potential military strikes on Syria
could hurt the Turkish economy.
"The central bank injected around $6 billion to the market
through interventions but was only able to move the lira by 1
kurus (0.01 lira)," Caglayan said.
"I don't find the central bank's intervention correct ...
there is no point in arm wrestling."
Caglayan also said the government's medium-term targets for
2013, including inflation and exports, needed to be revised. The
programme's inflation target for this year is 5.3 percent.
