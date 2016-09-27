ISTANBUL, Sept 27 Turkey's economic reforms will
continue but it does not plan any specific measures after rating
agency Moody's downgraded it to "junk" status last week, Deputy
Prime Minister Nurettin Canikli said in an interview on
broadcaster NTV on Tuesday.
Moody's late on Friday cut its rating on Turkey's sovereign
debt to non-investment grade, citing concerns about the rule of
law following a failed coup in July and risks from a slowing
economy.
Turkish assets were hit on Monday. The benchmark BIST 100
index fell almost 4 percent and the lira currency
weakened.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Birsen Altayli, Writing by Seda
Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)