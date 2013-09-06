(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)

ANKARA, Sept 6 Turkey is likely to revise down its official growth target for 2014 to 4 percent from 5 due to an expected slowdown in the U.S. Fed's stimulus programme, tensions in the Middle East, and the risk of higher oil prices, economy officials said on Friday.

"It's impossible to overlook these risks," one of the senior economy officials told Reuters, adding the risk of the war in neighbouring Syria spreading to regional countries and developments in Egypt were among the concerns.

