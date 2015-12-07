ISTANBUL Dec 7 Turkey should present a "more orthodox" monetary policy, newly appointed economy czar Mehmet Simsek said on Monday, adding that he planned to announce a roadmap for reforms this week.

Simsek, the deputy prime minister in charge of the economy, also said in comments broadcast live by NTV, that predictability in monetary and fiscal policy should increase. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Can Sezer; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Catherine Evans)