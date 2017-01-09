ANKARA Jan 9 Turkey has given up moves to seek bids for the privatisation of its national lottery in March and will continue to work on the process for it and the country's horse races, Finance Minister Naci Agbal told broadcaster NTV on Monday.

The privatisation administration had in October extended the deadline for national lottery bids until March. In an auction for the lottery in 2014, the winner and runner-up companies had failed to pay a winning price of $2.76 billion. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)