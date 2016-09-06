ANKARA, Sept 6 Interest rates must be lowered in Turkey and the government is in no doubt that the recent downward trend in rates will be lasting, Deputy Prime Minister Nurettin Canikli said on Tuesday.

He also said at a meeting with bankers that actions against companies in the wake of the July 15 coup attempt, with the TMSF state fund seizing control of some firms, had reduced the risk to the banking system to the minimum level. (Reporting by Ercan Gurses, Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)