ISTANBUL Aug 5 Turkey's economy minister called on Tuesday for the central bank to cut interest rates towards levels expected by markets, warning against an upward revision in year-end inflation targets after higher-than-expected July inflation data.

"Market expectations for the cost of financing at the moment are at a lower level than the current interest rates because of the political and economic stability in our country," Nihat Zeybekci said in a statement. "It is an absolute necessity....to ease interest rates towards expectations."

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daren Butler)