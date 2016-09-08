BRIEF-Delta Lloyd says Clifford Abrahams to leave co
* Says Clifford Abrahams has decided to pursue his career at ABN Amro group
ANKARA, Sept 8 Turkey will drive up household and corporate savings with the help of "very strong" incentives and there will be no unnecessary government spending, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Thursday.
"The prime minister has ordered us to continue saving, and the government will keep it tight. With very strong incentives, household savings will increase, and the reforms will encourage corporate savings as well," Simsek, who is charged with oversight of the economy, said in the capital.
Economists have urged Turkey to boost its savings rate to help shift economic growth away from a reliance on consumption.
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* ABN Amro nominates new chief financial officer and future successor to the chief risk officer