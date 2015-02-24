NEW DELHI Feb 24 Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Tuesday he expected private investment and consumption, as well as foreign direct investment flows to Turkey, to pick up after a June parliamentary election.

Simsek also told Reuters in an interview that he expected the economy to meet the government's growth forecast of 5 percent next year, partly on the back of a recovery in trading partners including Europe and partly on the back of "more supportive financial conditions", including monetary policy. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Nidhi Verma; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)