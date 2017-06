ISTANBUL Jan 15 Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Tuesday that the economy grew around 3 percent last year and the budget deficit was expected to have been 2 percent of gross domestic product.

At a news conference to announce budget data for last year, Simsek also said inflation was expected to fall to 5.3 percent this year from 6.16 percent in 2012. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)