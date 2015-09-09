ISTANBUL, Sept 9 The biggest risk for Turkey's
economy is long-term political instability, which would be a
recipe for budget and current account deficits, Finance Minister
Mehmet Simsek said on Wednesday.
Speaking at a conference in Istanbul, Simsek said the
economy would likely grow 3 percent in 2015, but warned
prolonged political uncertainty could weaken strong public
finances, which currently act as a buffer against economic
shocks.
Simsek also said achieving a 5 pct inflation target could
only happen with strong government, not through central bank
intervention alone.
