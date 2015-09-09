* Long-term instability could damage budget, C/A deficit
By Ebru Tuncay
ISTANBUL, Sept 9 Political instability poses the
biggest risk to Turkey's economy, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek
said on Wednesday, citing potential damage to public finances
and further pressure on budget and current account deficits.
Simsek's comments are a rare admission by the governing AK
Party, which unexpectedly lost its parliamentary majority in
June elections, that politics could further hamper Turkey's
once-stunning growth.
The lira currency has hit a series of record
lows this year as the election result and an upsurge in violence
between Kurdish militants and security forces since July have
unsettled investors.
"The most important risk to the Turkish economy is long-term
political uncertainty," Simsek said at a conference in Istanbul.
"It would be a recipe for budget and current account deficits."
He said the economy is likely to grow by 3 percent in 2015
but warned that prolonged political uncertainty could weaken
strong public finances, which currently act as a buffer against
economic shocks.
Simsek also said achieving a 5 percent inflation target
could only happen with a strong government, not through central
bank intervention alone.
Turks will vote again on Nov. 1 although polls suggest the
AK Party will again struggle to win enough votes to form a
single-party government and may be forced back to the
negotiating table to try to strike a coalition deal.
Turkey's new deputy prime minister in charge of the economy,
Cevdet Yilmaz, said on Tuesday that the political uncertainty
which has hammered the lira would ease after the November poll.
The central bank, whose independence has been brought into
question by President Tayyip Erdogan's repeated assertions that
it should lower interest rates, has been contending with
stubborn inflation coupled with flagging growth.
In August inflation exceeded expectations and climbed back
above 7 percent, with further increases expected as the weaker
lira feeds through to prices.
The lira stood at 3.0055 against the dollar at
0840 GMT, firming slightly from 3.0163 late on Tuesday.
The main BIST 100 share index rose 0.70 percent to
72,545.36. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield
stood at 10.71 percent down from 10.74 percent.
