ISTANBUL, Sept 9 Turkey needs to restart
structural reforms to limit negative effects on emerging markets
caused by lower commodity prices and a strong U.S. dollar,
Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Wednesday.
Speaking at a conference in Istanbul, Simsek said any
loosening of fiscal policy under current global and domestic
conditions would likely hurt the Turkish economy. He also said
the government expected to raise more than 10 bln lira in
privatisation revenues in 2016.
(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay, writing by Jonny Hogg; Editing by
Ece Toksabay)