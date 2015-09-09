ISTANBUL, Sept 9 Turkey needs to restart structural reforms to limit negative effects on emerging markets caused by lower commodity prices and a strong U.S. dollar, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a conference in Istanbul, Simsek said any loosening of fiscal policy under current global and domestic conditions would likely hurt the Turkish economy. He also said the government expected to raise more than 10 bln lira in privatisation revenues in 2016. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay, writing by Jonny Hogg; Editing by Ece Toksabay)