By Birsen Altayli
BURSA, TURKEY, March 14 The Turkish central
bank's hand must be strengthened by increasing its credibility,
Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Saturday.
The bank has found itself at the heart of a political storm
in recent months, after sustained criticism of its rates
policies by President Tayyip Erdogan alarmed markets and sent
the lira plunging to record lows.
Erdogan, a vocal advocate of low interest rates to promote
growth, has repeatedly lashed out at the bank's failure to
aggressively cut rates in the run-up to crucial parliamentary
elections in June.
The lira has lost more than 10 percent of its value against
the dollar this year over concerns of political interference,
although it has rallied in recent days after Erdogan met central
bank governor Erdem Basci to discuss their
differences.
Speaking at an economic conference in the western city of
Bursa, Simsek said the recent currency volatility could have
short-term adverse effects but said that the elections - in
which the ruling AKP is expected to remain the largest party -
would mark an end to recent economic fluctuations.
"After the election, Turkey will return to a high growth
path due to its strong reform programme and political
stability," he stated.
Simsek said the Turkish economy had a slow start to 2015 and
that first quarter indicators were "not very good," but added
that growth of close to 4 percent was achievable this year if
conditions in Europe improved, geopolitical risks diminished and
domestic demand increased.
The Turkish economy is thought to have grown less than 3
percent last year, according to officials, while inflation
remains stubbornly above a 5 percent target set by the central
bank.
Higher growth was necessary to avoid slipping into the
"middle income trap", according to Simsek, and this would only
be achieved through continued structural reforms.
(Reporting by Birsen Altayli; Writing by Jonny Hogg; Editing by
Tom Heneghan)