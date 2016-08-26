ISTANBUL Aug 26 Turkey's target for its newly announced sovereign wealth is for it to manage $200 billion as soon as possible, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said on Friday.

Zeybekci made the comment in an interview with broadcaster NTV. Turkish lawmakers this month put forward legislation to create a sovereign wealth fund, which is intended to help boost annual growth over the next decade.

