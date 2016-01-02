ANKARA Jan 2 Turkey has hiked taxes on tobacco
and alcohol for the new year, while its energy market regulator
has also increased electricity prices as of Jan. 1 to fund
investment and production.
Taxes on alcoholic beverages including beer, gin, vodka and
raki have been raised by between 12 and 15 percent, according to
an announcement in the Official Gazette late on Friday. The
minimum fixed tax rate on cigarettes rose by five percent.
The moves come after Turkey increased the minimum wage by 30
percent as of Jan. 1, a step which the country's labour minister
said on Wednesday could add 0.5-0.8 percentage points to
inflation.
The EPDK energy regulator meanwhile increased electricity
prices by 6.8 percent for the first quarter to help fund
investment in distribution, transmission and to help meet the
cost of energy production, a senior energy official said.
(Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Melih Aslan; Writing by Nick
Tattersall)