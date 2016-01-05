ANKARA Jan 5 Turkey expects an additional 3.6
billion lira ($1.21 billion) of revenue this year after
introducing tax hikes on alcohol and tobacco products, mobile
phones and some highway and bridge tolls, a senior economy
official said on Tuesday.
"The tax hike on alcoholic beverages and tobacco products
will bring in an extra 3 billion lira. Tax hikes on mobile
phones and tolls are expected to generate 300 million lira in
additional revenue each," the official told Reuters.
($1 = 2.99 liras)
