ANKARA Jan 5 Turkey expects an additional 3.6 billion lira ($1.21 billion) of revenue this year after introducing tax hikes on alcohol and tobacco products, mobile phones and some highway and bridge tolls, a senior economy official said on Tuesday.

"The tax hike on alcoholic beverages and tobacco products will bring in an extra 3 billion lira. Tax hikes on mobile phones and tolls are expected to generate 300 million lira in additional revenue each," the official told Reuters.

($1 = 2.99 liras)