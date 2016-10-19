* Government expects savings of $805 million in energy bill
* Exporters worry about time difference with trading
partners
* Move may be bad for Turkey's stock market
By Ceyda Caglayan
ISTANBUL, Oct 19 Turkey's plan to stick with
summer time all year round may have some unforeseen costs -
increasing the time difference with European trading partners
and crimping exports and domestic equity trading.
Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said last month clocks would
no longer go back an hour for winter, permanently putting Turkey
three hours ahead of Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) in winter as well
as summer.
The government expects the move to save up to 2.5 billion
lira ($805 million) in electricity consumption - by adding more
daylight to the end of the working day - or roughly 8 percent of
the electricity that would be consumed during the five-month
period.
But it is not without cost, narrowing the window each day
when Turkish businesses can interact with their biggest trading
partner, the European Union.
For some it also symbolises a drift eastwards after years of
frustrated efforts to join the Union, and would strand Turkey in
the same time zone as troubled regional neighbours.
"In a sense, we will quit being a European country and
become an Arab country," said Hikmet Tanriverdi, president of
the Istanbul Textile and Apparel Exporter Associations.
"We have fought for years to improve our image to that of a
Western country, and we aim to become a member of the European
Union. This will not help with our image."
Turkey first adopted summer time, also known as daylight
saving time, in 1940, following the example of Europe. Today the
system is used across the 28-nation European Union.
Russia attempted a switch to permanent summer time in 2011
under President Dmitry Medvedev, who argued it would improve the
well-being of his countrymen. That was scrapped after Vladimir
Putin returned to the Kremlin in 2012 and Russia moved to
permanent winter time.
EXPORTERS WORRIED
In Turkey, some of the biggest objections come from
exporters. Turkey's textile producers garner more than three
quarters of their $16 billion in annual sales from Europe.
"The time difference with one of the most important trade
partners, the United Kingdom, will go up to 3 hours. Taking into
account the lunch break, it means we're only going to do
business with them in the afternoon," said Seref Fayat, chairman
of the Turkish Clothing Manufacturers' Association.
"To continue our communication with them, we will have to
ask our employees to do overtime, which will increase our labour
costs," Fayat said.
It may also complicate Turkey's long-standing aim to
transform Istanbul into a financial hub. The time change will
mean that for five months of the year, equity trading time in
Istanbul will not overlap at all with U.S. stock markets.
"One of the conditions of becoming a financial hub is being
on the same time zone with other major hubs," said Ilhami Koc,
chairman of the Turkish Capital Markets Association. "Now that
our time difference is increasing, it will have negative
repercussions for our plan to become a hub."
The government has already made regulatory changes to make
Istanbul more attractive for foreign capital, and foreign
investors own around 60 percent of the free float on the bourse.
But analysts have long said there is a mismatch between the size
of Turkey's economy and its relatively small capital markets.
However, Sencer Ecer, an economics professor and a member of
a group of academics that consulted with the government on the
project, said the economic benefit of the change would outweigh
the potential damage.
"Only one eighth of the working day will be lost through the
plan," Ecer said. "It may cause some loss of business or some
delay in trade, but the cost of that is nowhere near what will
be saved through energy."
($1 = 3.1000 liras)
(Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan and Dominic
Evans)