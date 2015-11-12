* Proposed 30 percent hike to base wage could cost $9.2 bln
* Government struggling to contain inflation, needs
discipline
* Turkey's labour productivity already lags European average
By Asli Kandemir
ISTANBUL, Nov 12 When Turkey's government
increases the minimum wage by around 30 percent in January it
will make good on an election promise to millions of workers
currently struggling to make ends meet.
But unless it introduces strong countermeasures to soften
the impact of such a steep rise on an uncompetitive and
inflation-ridden economy, it also risks setting itself on a
collision course with domestic employers and international
investors.
The hike, re-affirmed by Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu
following the Nov. 1 vote, will be the biggest since 2003 and
mean higher wages for around a fifth of the 26 million-strong
workforce, according to official data.
But Turkey's labour productivity already trails far behind
the European average while the government struggles to convince
investors it is serious about fiscal discipline.
So for some the multi-billion-dollar plan - a campaign
pledge by the ruling AK Party for the parliamentary election in
which it regained an outright majority - is economically
unjustifiable.
"Labour productivity does not justify any major increase in
salaries," said Umit Ozlale, economics professor at Istanbul's
Ozyegin University.
"The increase in productivity has stayed below real wage
growth for the last years and a further increase in wages will
worsen the already low competitiveness of the manufacturing
sector."
The wage hike would be likely to cost Turkish companies
around 26.4 billion lira ($9.2 billion), or roughly 1.5 percent
of GDP at 2014 prices, he said.
Annual growth in real wages has averaged 5 percent over the
last five years, while labour productivity increased by just 1.5
percent a year during the same period, state statistics
institute data shows.
Arguing the government should pay for the new increase, some
in the private sector are already warning of ballooning costs
and job cuts.
"A third of sales revenue goes to wages in the tourism
industry, above that level and the alarm bells will ring," said
Timur Bayindir, the head of Turkey's main hotels industry
association.
"If we pass wage hikes onto our prices we lose our
competitiveness in the Mediterranean region. Before new wages
are implemented we may see job cuts."
LOW WAGES, LOW ADDED VALUE
Turkey's minimum wage earners are largely concentrated in
labour-intensive industries manufacturing goods with low added
value for export, such as textiles and processed food and
services. Manufacturing goods make up more than 90 percent of
the country's $160 billion of annual exports.
Someone on the current minimum net monthly wage of 1,000
lira ($350) costs his employer 1,496 lira, including social
security contributions.
The government could help ease the added burden by lowering
those contributions, said Ibrahim Caglar, chairman of the
Istanbul Chamber of Commerce.
"The rise in the minimum wage will help employees and revive
markets. However, a cut of three percentage points in the social
security payments would help relieve employers," he said.
Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, an advocate of fiscal
discipline, has said the government might be willing to help.
"There may be some incentives ...but the majority of the
burden from the wage increase will be on the private sector's
shoulders" he said in a television interview last week.
'PURE POPULISM'
Economists argue that such a big increase in the minimum
wage will create a negative supply shock, meaning higher costs
for employers, entrenched inflation inertia and increased
unemployment, which would boost unregistered labour.
"That, of course, is the last thing the economy needs, or
the last thing we should be debating," said Murat Ucer, an
economist at consultancy Global Source Partners. "It is pure
populism and makes terrible public policy."
A senior official suggested the government's hands were tied
by the election pledge, which was designed to match a similar
proposal from the centre-left opposition CHP.
"The private sector is very, very angry because we're
increasing their salary cost. We're trying to find a way to
share the cost ...but we have to be careful about budget
discipline," the official told Reuters.
Many minimum wage earners have good reason to look forward
to the rise.
"An extra 300 lira will mean not going to a second job at
night and not working 14 hours a day," said Mustafa Gungor, who
works for a private cleaning company. "I am looking forward to
it, but on the other hand I also fear losing my job."
And the extra spending power will fade sooner than he might
hope, with the wage hike almost certain to fuel annual inflation
that, at around 8 percent, is already overshooting the central
bank's 5 percent target.
($1 = 2.8750 liras)
(Additonal reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Editing by David Dolan
and John Stonestreet)