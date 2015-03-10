ANKARA, March 10 Turkish Economy Minister Nihat
Zeybekci said on Tuesday he did not see a need for the central
bank to intervene in the foreign-exchange market after the
lira's recent record weakness.
The central bank should have cut interest rates before its
monetary-policy committee meeting in February, Zeybekci also
said in comments broadcast live on local television.
The lira has lost nearly 12 percent of its value against the
dollar so far this year on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve
will raise its interest rates, reducing appetite for riskier
emerging-market assets, and government officials' criticism of
central bank policy after it did not rapidly cut its rates.
(Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Humeyra Pamuk, writing by Ayla
Jean Yackley, Editing by Ece Toksabay)