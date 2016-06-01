ISTANBUL, June 1 The European Investment Bank (EIB) will provide financing of between 2.3-2.5 billion euros ($2.57-$2.79 billion) this year in Turkey, its country representative, Massimo d'Eufemia, said on Wednesday.

It provided 2.3 billion euros in financing last year, he told reporters in Istanbul. EIB wants to provide financing for public-private healthcare projects in Gaziantep, Bursa and Manisa, he said.

($1 = 0.8962 euros) (Reporting by Can Sezer, Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by David Dolan)