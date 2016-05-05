BRIEF-Unico American says EVP on medical leave of absence
* Unico American Corporation announces medical leave of absence for its Executive Vice President
ISTANBUL May 5 European Investment Bank (EIB) officials were to sign seven loan agreements totalling more than 800 million euros for Turkish companies during a visit to Istanbul this week, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.
Small and medium enterprises will attract the largest part of the new funding while other loans will support healthcare and port infrastructure projects, the bank said. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)
SHANGHAI, May 17 Chinese drugmaker Shanghai Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd said on Wednesday it was interested in a possible deal for Germany's Stada Arzneimittel AG, though it had not made any official offer.