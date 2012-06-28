ISTANBUL, June 28 The European Investment Bank (EIB) said on Thursday it will provide 475 million euros ($592 million) financing via four Turkish banks for use in climate change and entrepreneurial projects.

EIB said in a statement that state-run lender Halkbank will receive 150 million euros, Ziraat Bank will get 100 million euros, investment bank TSKB 75 million euros and Ilbank 150 million euro. ($1 = 0.8028 euros) (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz, Writing by Seda Sezer)