UPDATE 1-Kinnevik sells out of Germany's Rocket Internet
* Dispute over valuation of major start-ups (Adds shares, company, analyst comment)
ISTANBUL, June 28 The European Investment Bank (EIB) said on Thursday it will provide 475 million euros ($592 million) financing via four Turkish banks for use in climate change and entrepreneurial projects.
EIB said in a statement that state-run lender Halkbank will receive 150 million euros, Ziraat Bank will get 100 million euros, investment bank TSKB 75 million euros and Ilbank 150 million euro. ($1 = 0.8028 euros) (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz, Writing by Seda Sezer)
* Dispute over valuation of major start-ups (Adds shares, company, analyst comment)
KAMPALA, June 8 Uganda said on Thursday it hopes to close a loan deal of up to 325 million euros ($365.92 million) this month with a UK government credit agency and Standard Chartered Bank for an international airport to service its oil industry.