ISTANBUL Two explosions which ripped through an opposition rally in Turkey's mainly Kurdish city of Diyarbakir on Friday killed two people and injured more than 100, Agriculture Minister Mehdi Eker was quoted as saying by state-run Anadolu news agency.

Turkey is due to hold a parliamentary election in two days' time, and Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said it was unclear if the blasts were an accident or an attack.

