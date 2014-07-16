* Erdogan widely expected to win presidential vote
* Coastal resorts traditionally opposition strongholds
* Holiday-makers urged not to skip voting
BODRUM, Turkey, July 16 As families splash in
the sea and lounge in the sun, thoughts of politics and civic
duty are a world away for most Turks holidaying on the Aegean
and Mediterranean coasts.
Only the most committed opponents of Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan leave the beach to queue in a sweltering council
building nearby to register to vote in next month's presidential
election to prevent what they see as the country's slide towards
authoritarianism.
They fear others enjoying the annual summer exodus from
Turkey's crowded cities to coastal resorts will risk a fine for
not voting rather than going home or signing up locally, giving
Erdogan the boost he needs to win the first round on Aug. 10.
"We're here to protect the secular state founded by Ataturk
from a prime minister who wants to establish an Islamic
country," said Mehmet Turan, 39, who was registering to vote in
Bodrum rather than interrupting his long summer break to vote in
Istanbul where he usually lives.
He is among thousands of people with holiday homes in the
summer playgrounds of Bodrum, Cesme and Marmaris that are
popular with opposition sympathisers who have applied for a
change of address to enable them to vote while away.
On its website, the opposition CHP - which Erdogan has
dubbed the "party of the beaches" - has urged those with summer
homes to register the addresses, instructing them on how to do
so, and has sought to persuade others to return home to vote.
An official at the local election board said an additional
12,000 voters had registered in Bodrum before a deadline last
week, increasing the electoral roll by more than 10 percent.
"The element which would strengthen Erdogan's prospects of
being elected in the first round the most is a low participation
rate," said veteran political columnist Cengiz Candar.
"The timing of the election during the summer holiday ... is
a factor ... It is essential for the (opposition) CHP and MHP to
put their power behind their joint candidate and mobilize their
voting masses."
Since his centre-right, Islamist-rooted AK Party came to
power in 2002, Erdogan has built huge support among conservative
Muslims, many of them poor, who had felt treated as second-class
citizens in a constitutionally secular society.
Barred by party rules from serving a fourth term as prime
minister, few doubt he will win the presidency he has long
coveted in the August election, if not in the first round on
Aug. 10, then certainly in a run-off two weeks later.
But his inflammatory language and autocratic instincts when
threatened - evidenced by bans on Facebook and Twitter during a
corruption scandal earlier this year and by a heavy police
crackdown on protests last summer - have alienated large
segments of society and left Turkey deeply polarised.
In its coastal resorts, thronged during the summer months
with European tourists as well as holidaying Turks, many are
also suspicious of the encroachment of religious values in
public life in the mainly Sunni Muslim nation.
"We went to a lot of trouble to do this because we want to
stop the prime minister becoming president," said Ahmet, 66, a
retired Ankara resident in a T-shirt and shorts, queuing to
change his address at the local council office.
"The political system has collapsed. We are heading towards
a dictatorial regime."
"PARTY OF THE BEACHES"
Erdogan bristles at the notion that he is anything other
than a democrat. He has tamed the power of a military that
intervened to topple four governments in the second half of the
20th century and done more than any previous Turkish leader to
deepen the rights of Kurds, the country's largest minority.
The ruling AK Party he founded in 2001 itself united a broad
spectrum of nationalists and social and economic reformers, as
well as elements of a conservative religious party pushed from
power by the army in 1997.
But what critics see as his religiously-motivated
interference in private life - from tighter restrictions on
alcohol and advice on how many children women should have, to
his moral outrage last year at male and female students sharing
apartments - has increasingly raised hackles.
Turkey's "Kemalists" - upholders of the legacy of Mustafa
Kemal Ataturk, founder of the modern secular republic - see
their ideals being eclipsed by a new more 'Islamic' Turkey,
forged by Erdogan and the new ruling class around him.
It is an antagonism he does not hesitate to play on.
Last August, photographs emerged of him in a small yacht
touring the Bodrum peninsula - where he himself holidays - with
a group of bureaucrats, apparently, according to newspaper
reports, taking note of irregular construction activity.
He later told journalists that inspections and court cases
may follow, seen as a threat to members of the secular elite,
whose villas and luxury condominiums hug the shoreline.
"I am proud to call myself a Muslim but Turkey has been
moving away from the West and has become more Islamicised," said
Eyup Turedi, seeking customers for boat trips near Bodrum's main
pedestrian thoroughfare behind its café-lined beach.
"It is the gateway to Europe and it is still modern, but if
the election results see it moving in the opposite direction, it
will be Turkey's loss."
The main opposition CHP, the secularist party founded by
Ataturk, won just over 50 percent of the vote in Bodrum in
municipal elections on March 30, a vote seen as a referendum on
Erdogan's rule. The AK Party polled less than 10 percent.
But the picture was different in the wider country, with the
AK Party dominating the electoral map and retaining the main
cities of Istanbul and Ankara, despite the corruption scandal
plaguing Erdogan's government and last summer's protests.
For the presidential race, the CHP has united with the
nationalist MHP party in fielding Ekmeleddin Ihsanoglu as its
candidate, a diplomat and academic who was at the helm of the
Organisation of Islamic Cooperation for nine years until 2014.
But its choice of Cairo-born Ihsanoglu, 70 - who has
dedicated a large part of his life to promoting Islam - has left
some CHP supporters bemoaning the lack of a true secularist
candidate in the race, and uncertain as to how to vote.
"He is too passive and too old. If we want Turkey to have a
future we have to give the youth a chance," said Kadri Aksel,
57, a construction engineer registering to change his address.
