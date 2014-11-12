ISTANBUL Nov 12 Turkey's state-run broadcaster
has been penalised for favouring President Tayyip Erdogan in
its coverage of the country's first popular vote for head of
state, the national election board said on Wednesday.
The election was a major step for Erdogan in cementing his
power after 10 years as prime minister and extending the
authority of the presidency that until his accession had been
largely a ceremonial position.
TRT, funded by the Turkish tax payer, was ordered by the
broadcasting regulator to replace 11 of its forthcoming
programmes with documentaries as a punitive measure, and to
broadcast the reason why it was being punished.
The regulator imposed the measures after a complaint from
the High Elections Board (YSK) about breaches of its election
coverage rules. TRT was not available for comment.
The YSK said TRT had shown 5 hours 26 minutes of Erdogan's
speeches between Aug. 6-8, a critical period for voters ahead of
the Aug. 10 election, while broadcasting none of his rivals,
main opposition candidate Ekmeleddin Ihsanoglu and pro-Kurdish
candidate Selahattin Demirtas.
Erdogan, who was accused by rivals of using public resources
for his campaign, won the elections with almost 52 percent of
the vote. It is the first time that TRT has been fined in its
45-year history, local media reports said.
(Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)