Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu leaves a booth to cast his ballot at a polling station during the parliamentary election in Konya, Turkey, November 1, 2015. Turks began voting on Sunday amid worsening security and economic worries in a snap parliamentary election that... REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu described the outcome of a general election which swept his AK Party back to a parliamentary majority on Sunday as a victory for democracy.

"Today is a victory for our democracy and our people," Davutoglu told a crowd of cheering AKP supporters outside his home in the central Anatolian city of Konya, a ruling party stronghold.

"Hopefully we will serve you well for the next four years and stand in front of you once again in 2019," he said, referring to Turkey's next general election in four years time.

Davutoglu is expected to make a broader policy speech at his party headquarters in the capital Ankara later on Sunday.

