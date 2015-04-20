ISTANBUL, April 20 Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Monday the government plans to keep its economic team intact after a June election, when a term limit could sideline the top minister overseeing the economy, Ali Babacan.

Babacan, a deputy prime minister in charge of the economy who is credited by investors for overseeing structural reforms and unprecedented growth since 2002, is not running for parliament because of the ruling AK Party's three-term limit.

Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu has indicated if Babacan does not become a minister, he could still play a part in economic management from outside the cabinet.

"Our prime minister has expressed that even if three terms are filled, this team will be kept intact and he will work with them," Simsek told CNN Turk in comments broadcast live.

"Whether we are in cabinet or not, we will work for the good of the country from any platform," added Simsek, who is running for parliament in the June 7 election. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)