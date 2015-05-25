* Weakened AKP under attack over economy
By David Dolan and Asli Kandemir
ISTANBUL, May 25 Murat Dalga stands in a shop
filled with everything but customers and swears he won't be
voting for Turkey's ruling AK Party this time around.
"In 20 years I've never seen it so bad," the 38-year-old
electronics salesman said amid rows of televisions and fridges.
"The AKP used to be the party of the working class, but not any
more. They will definitely bleed this time."
For the first time since coming to power in 2002, the AKP is
heading into an election under fire over the economy, thanks to
stalling growth, stubbornly high unemployment and worrying
levels of household debt.
That has given the opposition a new line of attack and
highlights the difficulties a weakened AKP will face after the
June 7 polls, when it will need to bring in overdue reforms to
cut personal and corporate debt, boost savings and increase
productivity.
Investors think the AKP will win just enough seats to remain
in power as a single-party government and keep its economic
management team intact, although one closely watched poll has
predicted it could be forced to form a coalition.
It is almost certain to fall far short of the super majority
required to change the constitution and give its founder,
President Tayyip Erdogan, the broader powers he wants.
A lacklustre performance at the polls may be a much-needed
wake-up call, said Vedat Mizrahi, a managing director at
financial services firm Unlu & Co.
"If the AKP does lose some popularity, that could force it
to focus more on economic management and reform," he said. "We
haven't seen any reforms in the last couple of years and Turkey
is really lagging its emerging market counterparts."
ECONOMIC ARCHITECT
Turkey has enjoyed years of breathtaking growth under the
AKP. In 2002, per capita GDP averaged $3,600, just ahead of
Equatorial Guinea. By 2013 it had trebled to $11,000, higher
than Malaysia. With annual output of more than $800 billion,
Turkey is now comfortably among the world's top-20 economies.
But growth has stalled, slipping to 2.9 percent last year,
from more than 4 percent in 2013. Critics say Turkey relies too
much on construction, private consumption and debt, and
desperately needs to boost household savings.
"The Turkish economy is sort of a bubble. It's living off
foreign capital being pumped in, which has made it possible for
people to borrow and consume," said Halil Karaveli, managing
editor of The Turkey Analyst.
"The savings rate in Turkey is extremely low. You're totally
dependent on inflows of foreign capital, which has sustained
consumption and it has sustained this construction boom."
Turkey's current account deficit, which was over 5 percent
of GDP last year, remains a worry, as does household debt.
In the last decade, consumer credit has ballooned 11-fold.
Dollar-denominated debt equals nearly 30 percent of gross
domestic product, meaning regular collapses in the lira currency
drive up borrowing costs.
The weak economy has been an opportunity for the main
opposition Republican People's Party (CHP).
"Until this election, the opposition did not want to talk
about the economy because it was seen as an asset for the ruling
party. But things have changed. They have hijacked the economic
agenda from the AKP," said Sinan Ulgen, the chairman of the
Istanbul-based Centre for Economics and Foreign Policy Studies.
The CHP wants the removal of income tax on minimum wages as
well as the creation of an oversight commission to improve
fiscal discipline.
The lira's precipitous fall this year - which investors
ascribe to concerns about political meddling in monetary policy
- is one sign of the government's mishandling of the economy,
CHP Deputy Chairwoman Selin Sayek Boke told Reuters.
"Countries that work well, that are led well and make
reforms and look to the future are not punished like this."
BABACAN'S FUTURE
For many foreign investors, the key election question is the
future of Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan, the 48-year-old
Fulbright scholar and Northwestern University MBA long seen as
an anchor of investor confidence.
Babacan, in charge of the economy for much of the AKP's 13
years in power, is prevented from standing for re-election
because of the party's three-term limit.
Two high-ranking officials in Ankara told Reuters he will
stay on in at least an advisory role to Prime Minister Ahmet
Davutoglu, if the AK Party forms the next government.
"There's absolutely no doubt Babacan will be part of the
economic team. There's no title in place for now, but he'll work
closely with Davutoglu either as a key advisor in charge of the
economy or another position," one of the officials said.
Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek is also expected to retain a
position, while Ibrahim Turhan, a former deputy central bank
governor and ex-chairman of the Istanbul stock exchange, is seen
as a potential member.
Turhan was among a delegation that went to New York in March
in an attempt to calm investors' concerns after Erdogan's
criticism of the central bank, equating high interest rates with
treason, exacerbated a sell-off in the lira.
Keeping Babacan and Simsek in the economic team would
reassure foreign investors and be positive for the currency, at
least in the short term, said Unlu & Co.'s Mizrahi.
"Most of the investors I speak to, they only know the names
of these two guys," he said.
