* Investors have reduced Turkey exposure on election concern
* Four elections in two years have distracted policy makers
* AKP and CHP both recognise need for structural reform
* Markets would welcome coalition government
By Asli Kandemir
ISTANBUL, Oct 19 Turkey's two main parties may
be campaigning for parliamentary polls on populist platforms
such as higher wages and pensions, but investors hope whoever
wins will instead revive the once-admired pace of growth and
economic reform.
The Nov. 1 election will be Turkey's fourth in just over 18
months, a voting cycle that has fuelled investor uncertainty and
diverted the minds of economic policy makers away from tackling
deep-seated challenges.
The return as a ruling AK Party candidate of former deputy
prime minister Ali Babacan and the presence of economy professor
Selin Sayek Boke in the main opposition CHP reassure some.
But President Tayyip Erdogan's pressure on the central bank
to cut interest rates has tarnished the credibility of Turkey's
economic management team - Babacan included.
"Turkey's economic problems are not that deep, and it is not
beyond the realms of imagination that a stable, majority,
reform-orientated administration ... could make Turkey still a
rising economic success story," Nomura strategist Tim Ash wrote
in a recent note after a research visit.
"But to achieve that, there has to be a spirit of moderation
and cooperation on the domestic political front, and a move back
from polarisation from all sides," he said.
Investors have reduced their exposure to Turkey in step with
the political turbulence, helping send the lira to a
12-/2 year low in terms of its "real effective rate" - a measure
of domestic prices relative to those of trading partners.
Foreign investors' equity holdings have fallen by $6.6
billion and their bond holdings by $13.5 billion since the start
of the election cycle in March 2014, central bank data shows.
"If truth be told, I don't think foreign investors know what
to make of Turkish politics. It is a complete mess," Nicholas
Spiro, managing director of London-based Spiro Sovereign
Strategy, told Reuters.
"There has also been a significant loss of confidence in the
AK Party in its handling of the economy."
HOPE AND FEAR
Opinion polls suggest the AK Party will struggle to win back
the majority it lost for the first time in more than a decade at
the last parliamentary election in June.
Should it fail by a narrow margin, it could try to rule
alone in a minority government. Otherwise, senior officials in
Ankara see a coalition with the CHP as a distinct possibility,
an outcome which markets could view positively.
Senior members of both the AKP and CHP acknowledge that,
despite the populist pledges, what Turkey really needs are
measures to tackle high inflation, rising unemployment and
slowing growth.
A coalition could bolster moderate voices in the government,
tempering the influence of some Erdogan aides such as Yigit
Bulut, a former TV commentator who once accused Erdogan's
opponents of seeking to kill him through telekinesis and who has
been among those lobbying hardest for lower rates.
"Markets do seem to be pricing in an AKP-CHP coalition
government in our view. The market perceives that this scenario
will offer the best chance for structural economic reforms being
implemented," said UBS emerging markets strategist Manik Narain.
But there would be concern over how long such a coalition
would survive, given differences including over Erdogan's role.
Turkey, long seen by investors as one of the safest bets in
the chaotic Middle East, has a young population, diverse export
markets and a well-capitalised banking sector. Yet in its latest
medium-term economic plan this month, the government cut its
growth forecast for this year and next, while the current
account deficit hovers around 5 percent of national output.
Babacan, a U.S.-educated former management consultant, is
said to have wanted to return to the private sector and
initially refused nomination for the November election. He has
been wheeled out again in an apparent bid to reassure markets.
Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek also looks likely to return,
officials in Ankara say.
Both men have said Turkey needs to boost productivity and
value-added exports and reduce its reliance on imported energy,
which would help narrow the current account gap. The central
bank needs scope to use interest rates freely to fight
inflation.
In the longer term, economists say Turkey needs to increase
its savings rate, improve the quality of its education and
reform the judicial system to boost investor confidence and help
avoid a "middle-income trap".
But the key test for Babacan and Simsek will be defending
the independence of the central bank and keeping Erdogan in
check. So far they have had limited success.
"It is not in the AKP's DNA to share power. Unfortunately I
don't think a coalition government would clip the wings of
Erdogan," said London-based Spiro. "Babacan and Simsek have lost
credibility in the eyes of foreign investors."
