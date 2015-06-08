Powerful Saudi prince sees no chance for dialogue with Iran
DUBAI Saudi Arabia's powerful deputy crown prince has ruled out any dialogue with Iran, a country he said was busy plotting to control the Muslim world.
ANKARA Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday no party had won a mandate to govern alone in a parliamentary election and urged all political parties to work towards preserving an environment of confidence and stability in the country.
"Our nation's opinion is above everything else," Erdogan said in a statement released by his office, his first public comments on Sunday's vote.
"I believe the results, which do not give the opportunity to any party to form a single-party government, will be assessed healthily and realistically by every party."
Erdogan's hopes of assuming executive powers suffered a major setback on Sunday when the ruling AK Party he founded failed to win an outright majority for the first time.
SOCHI, Russia German Chancellor Angela Merkel, on a rare visit to Russia, said that Berlin and Moscow had to keep talking despite their disagreements, but those same differences overshadowed her talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.