By Ralph Boulton and Orhan Coskun
| ISTANBUL/ANKARA, March 31
ISTANBUL/ANKARA, March 31 As Tayyip Erdogan's
campaign bus swept into Izmir, lair of his political enemies, he
looked up and saw a woman making what he took to be a rude
gesture at him from a balcony. Plainclothes police officers soon
came knocking at her door.
Turkey's prime minister is a man impassioned and irascible,
who feels himself under siege by an enemy largely unseen.
Critics say his team of confidants has narrowed as he prepares
what may prove a visceral struggle to seize back levers of state
power he says have been claimed by a covert network of traitors.
"The main reason for Erdogan's anger now is this sense of
having been deceived," said a government official, who asked not
to be named. "He is taking this very personally."
Bolstered by triumph at Sunday's local elections, Erdogan
seems set on righting what he sees as a great mistake made in
the early days of his rule in 2002 when asked U.S.-based Muslim
cleric Fethullah Gulen to provide the trained cadres in the
police and judiciary he needed to roll back anticlerical
military influence in politics. Gulen, who had spent decades
educating followers in a chain of schools, duly obliged.
Erdogan now accuses his Hizmet movement of being behind a
wholesale usurping of the instruments of state power in police
and judiciary in a campaign of blackmail and slander including
graft allegations and security breaches meant to discredit him.
He has removed over 7,000 police and hundreds of prosecutors.
Gulen, who has said little, denies any mischief and suggests
Erdogan is simply giving in to his own authoritarian tendencies.
His 12 years in power have seen a rise in living standards,
and a particular improvement for conservative rural areas.
But critics accuse Erdogan, who may run for president in
August, of using his power struggle with Hizmet as a cover to
entrench dictatorial powers, creating an inner state apparatus
based on close personal loyalties. An increasingly ineffectual
administration, they say, could endanger the unity of a country
criss-crossed by ethnic, religious and social faultlines.
Erdogan's Turkey has long been held up in the West as a
worthy example of a functioning Islamic democracy, on the edge
of a volatile Middle East. But the last year, which has also
seen a harsh crackdown on protests, has raised questions about
political stability and the durability of the economic revival.
THREE STATES?
Government officials are reluctant to be named in discussing
what became a serious national security crisis with the
anonymous release on YouTube on Thursday of a recording of
Turkey's spymaster discussing possible intervention in Syria.
"The question is whether it is too late," said one source
close to the government. "When he puts new people into, say, the
police can he be sure their loyalty is not to Gulen? No."
Erdogan has given notice he plans to hunt down those behind
the leaks, as well as journalists he believes support Gulen.
Erdogan expects the backing of the population, including the
54 percent who did not vote for his AK party on Sunday. But he
remains dismissive of opposition parties he dubs an alliance of
evil in cahoots with Hizmet. The woman on the balcony, he told a
rally, was symptomatic of the opposition CHP.
"Today as I was arriving (there was) a woman on a balcony,"
he said. "She made such an ugly gesture with her hand. There you
go, that is the CHP. I mean the country's prime minister is
passing by and you make that gesture with your hand and arm."
The woman, who said she was simply waving to a friend, was
kept at a police station until midnight and questioned on
suspicion of the offence of insulting a high official. She was
then released. But the message was clear to those who might seek
to challenge his authority, whether parliamentary opponents or
what Erdogan calls the Gulenist "parallel state".
CHP member of parliament Faruk Logoglu sees a fragmentation
of society and the state apparatus:
"Democratic institutions are no longer democratic,
professional institutions no longer professional," he said.
"What we have is three states. The first is what we might call
the true Turkish state, the second, if you like, is the
'parallel state of Gulenists'."
The third, he argues, is the AKP or Erdogan state.
A government official, rejecting the notion of Erdogan as
dictator, remarked: "He is in essence a leader who makes and
implements his own decisions. That's what makes him Erdogan." He
is, however, a man who can listen and be persuaded.
At rallies, though, his language has become increasingly
divisive. His campaign to right injustices and the disdain
conservative religious Turks have suffered over decades at the
hands of an urban secular elite have turned often to a scorn for
those he sees as the perpetrators, those who, in his words, "sip
their whiskies on the shores of the Bosphorus".
Critics say Erdogan appears increasingly now to rely on a
small group of confidants as the influence of the centre-right
liberal element of his party has dwindled and the conservative
religious base asserted itself. This process was strengthened in
recent weeks with turmoil over purges and graft accusations.
SECRET RECORDINGS
Armed forces deputy commander Yasar Guler alluded to
problems of disruption in the state apparatus at a top secret
meeting with Turkey's intelligence chief and foreign minister
that was recorded by persons unknown and posted on YouTube.
Decisions, he said, were not being taken.
"We have been paralysed," General Guler was quoted as
saying. "That is our problem, minister. The state instruments
are not working at the moment."
Turkey's foreign ministry, which had hosted the meeting,
acknowledged the recording was genuine but said some parts had
been manipulated with the aim of discrediting the government.
Erdogan's closest confidant, spymaster Hakan Fidan, played a
central role in the conversation about Syria.
Fidan's MIT intelligence service, unlike the police, remains
firmly under Erdogan's control and is playing a key role in
trying to stop the hacking of confidential state communications.
Dozens of recordings have appeared on the Internet, some
involving Erdogan and relatives suggesting corrupt activities.
Erdogan says they were manipulated to give a false impression.
The peril for Erdogan is that more recordings touching on
any aspect of state or personal life may emerge.
Critics accuse him of trying to create his own "police
state" based on a stronger MIT: "He has turned the country into
a police state," CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu said. "This is
someone who uses his intelligence services to follow everyone,
including me ... His self-confidence, his ego, is so strong."
Erdogan says Gulen's "parallel state" is the true threat.
Sunday's local elections, where the AKP won 46 percent of
the national vote, suggest many Turks agree with him and do not
believe or are indifferent to the corruption accusations.
As well as economic gains, his defence of religious values
has proved popular with many. As he took the acclaim from
supporters on Sunday, his wife Emine stood beside him, wearing a
headscarf that, a decade ago, would have had her ejected from
any state institution in Turkey for breaching secular laws.
The battle to win back full control of state institutions
and not least organs of state security may be a long one and the
outcome is uncertain. Erdogan's victory speech on Sunday night
suggested he saw no point in seeking reconciliation with the
opposition, including the women on balconies, to pursue it.
(Additional reporting by Orhan Coskun; Editing by Alastair
Macdonald)