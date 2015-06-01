ISTANBUL, June 1 Irritated by accusations of
lavishness, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to resign
if the leader of the main opposition can find a single golden
toilet seat in his vast new palace.
Kemal Kilicdaroglu of the Republican People's Party (CHP)
has repeatedly criticised Erdogan's profligacy in campaign
speeches ahead of a June 7 parliamentary election.
"Gentlemen in Ankara, palaces have been built for you,
planes bought, Mercedes cars purchased ... golden seats have
been bought, that's how you use the toilet," Kilicdaroglu said
at a rally in the Aegean city of Izmir on Saturday.
Erdogan, who moved into the controversial new 1,000-room
palace complex after winning a presidential election last
August, challenged Kilicdaroglu to prove his assertion.
"I invite him to please come and take a tour ... I wonder if
he will be able to find such a golden toilet seat in any of
these washrooms," Erdogan said in an interview with state
broadcaster TRT late on Sunday.
"If he finds it, I will resign from the presidency."
Brightly illuminated at night and sitting on a hilltop, the
complex - nicknamed Ak Saray or the White Palace - dominates the
skyline on the western edge of the Turkish capital.
Previous heads of state used a more modest old palace, but
Erdogan's move came as he launched what he has dubbed a "New
Turkey", in which he aspires to amend the constitution and
create a full executive presidential system.
Erdogan wants the ruling AK Party, which he founded more
than a decade ago, to win a strong enough majority on June 7 to
change the constitution unopposed, but opinion polls suggest it
will struggle to do so.
